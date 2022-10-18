Stranger Things season 2 nearly gave Eleven a much darker story

Stranger Things is one of the most popular products to come from the streaming service Netflix, and a large reason for that popularity is down to the endearing characters in the TV series. For Eleven, though, things almost took a very dark turn in season 2 of the Netflix series.

Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, is like something out of a superhero movie; a young girl possessing incredible telekinetic powers who comes to the rescue of the citizens of Hawkins time and time again. She’s a sweet little girl, and while she hurts people sometimes, they’re almost always really bad guys who deserve it.

According to the Stranger Things writers on Twitter though, they very nearly gave Eleven a rather sinister storyline in the second season of the fantasy series.

On October 10, 2022, they tweeted: “Crazy shit that almost happened #2: In season 2, Eleven was going to mercy kill her mother.”

Now, Stranger Things season 2 certainly had its flaws, like the one really weird episode that seemed to divert from the normal narrative flow and follow a group of superpowered teens who led Eleven astray. But, we think if they had gone along with Eleven killer her own mother, that would be a really bad path to send her down.

Luckily, they didn’t go ahead with it, and the show has gone from strength to strength. We loved meeting new Stranger Things monsters in season 4, and we cannot wait to see what Stranger Things season 5 has in store.

