Steven Spielberg did the cutest thing ever on the set of ET

When we say Drew Barrymore loved the titular ET in science fiction movie ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, we mean literally. In a new special of her TV series The Drew Barrymore Show, she reveals that she thought the alien was real, and it was a façade that director Steven Spielberg worked to maintain.

In conversation with co-stars Dee Wallace, Robert MacNaughton, and Henry Thomas posted on Twitter, it’s revealed that Barrymore was actively concerned about her otherworldly pal in the family movie. “The first thing I remember, is that we were on-stage, and it was quite cold,” Thomas recalls, “and you asked the wardrobe lady if you could have a scarf for ET’s neck, and you wrapped the scarf around ET’s neck.”

As if that isn’t cute enough, Thomas hands over to Wallace for an even better anecdote, where it turns out the crew were all in on something special for Barrymore. “We found you over there, just talking away to ET,” Wallace starts. “We let Steven know, and so Steven from that point on, appointed two guys to keep ET alive, so whenever you came over to talk to him, he could talk to you.”

All together now: awww! Steven Spielberg movies have long been a steady source of wonder and joy, and knowing they were lovely behind the scenes only makes them better.

The Drew Barrymore Show is hosting a reunion special, involving the aforementioned cast-members of the adventure movie for a stroll down memory lane. This is because the kids movie, directed by Spielberg and written by Melissa Mathison, turned 40 this year. Yeah, sorry to be the bearer of bad news. In any case, the episodes should be delightful.

It airs October 31. Have a look at our guide to the best scary movies for kids if you’d like more good-natured chills.