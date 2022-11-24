Star Wars: will there be an Andor episode 13?

Will there be an Andor episode 13? If you’ve been enjoying the excellent Star Wars series Andor, then the chances are you came to it a bit late. The show just didn’t quite cut through in the same way sci-fi series like The Mandalorian or Kenobi did, probably because Cassian Andor isn’t as famous a Star Wars character.

Still, you’re here now, and the chances are you like it as much as we did (check out our five-star Andor episode 12 review if you don’t believe me). So you may be wondering when you’ll get your next Andor fix. Will there be an Andor episode 13? Well, we’ve got bad news.

Will there be an Andor episode 13?

Sorry everyone, no, there is no Andor episode 13; the first season finished on November 23 2022. Don’t worry, though. There’s plenty more to come from the reluctant rebel, and Andor will return soon enough in a brand-new season.

While we wait for the Andor season 2 release date, why not check out our guides to the best Star Wars bounty hunters? Or, if you prefer you’re heroes made of metal, we have a list of the best Star Wars droids for you to enjoy.