Tom Holland explains how he blew his Star Wars audition

Tom Holland has revealed how he blew his Star Wars audition…in the most Tom Holland way possible. Speaking on the popular First We Feast YouTube series Hot Ones, in between dying from streaming eyes and tingling lips, Holland explained that in the huge audition…he couldn’t stop laughing.

“I don’t think that’s the reason I didn’t get the role, I just think John Boyega was better for the role than me,” says Holland speaking of the part of Finn – a stormtrooper who joins the rebel alliance – in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

“I remember thinking there’s no way this lady is going to read the robot’s lines opposite me, because that would be ridiculous.”

But the person in the audition made beeping and booping noises as if they were R2D2, BB8 or some other droid. Holland asked her “You’re not actually going to do that, right?

Holland concludes; “I just got the giggles because you know when you’ve got something so wrong? I just couldn’t stop laughing.”

This wouldn’t have been that long after Holland’s breakthrough Hollywood role, in the Boxing Day tsunami drama The Impossible, in which he plays the son of Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor. Holland was 14 at the time of filming, but looks more like 11 or 12. It’s hard to imagine him turning into Finn only a couple of years later.

Despite blowing his Star Wars audition, Holland would go onto star in In the Heart of the Sea with Chris Hemsworth, The Lost City of Z with Charlie Hunnam, The Current War with Benedict Cumberbatch, The Devil All the Time with Robert Pattinson and will soon be seen in Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg. He would eventually co-star with Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, in Chaos Walking.

And then there’s the small matter of a certain web-shooting wall-crawler in the MCU. In the Hot Ones interview, Holland explains how he was influenced by some of the best 80s movies, such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Marty McFly in Back to the Future when approaching the Queens teenager Peter Parker.

He will, lest we forget, next be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home in cinemas from December 15.