Star Wars sequel trilogy characters could return, says Kathleen Kennedy

Kathleen Kennedy has been speaking to Empire magazine about Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen’s “emotional” reunion on the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi. As well as that, she teased that we have not seen the last of the Sequel Trilogy Star Wars characters, which could potentially include Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac).

Discussing McGregor (Obi-Wan) and Christensen (Vader), Kennedy said: “The thing that was most exciting was being on the set and watching the two of them get excited. They hadn’t seen one another in a long time. I was surprised at just how incredibly emotional it was for each of them to find themselves back in these roles, and just realising how important Star Wars was to each of them. It was the beginning of their careers.”

Speaking of the heroes of the sequel trilogy, which ended in 2019, Kennedy added: “Certainly, those are not characters we’re going to forget. They will live on, and those are conversations that are going on with the creative team as well.”

As well as Obi-Wan Kenobi, several Star Wars spin-offs are currently in the works, with Mandalorian, Boba Fett and the Rogue One-related Andor shows on Disney Plus, as well as Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron film and an untitled Taika Waititi Star Wars movie.

We currently don’t know much about Obi-Wan Kenobi, other than it being expected some time in 2022. It should consist of 6 one-hour episodes and be ‘standalone.’

It was recently reported that Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron film will be delayed indefinitely, due to scheduling issues. Meanwhile, Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film reportedly has a story and is moving ahead at a good pace, despite Waititi’s name seemingly being attached to every project under the sun at the moment.

If the Star Wars sequel characters are given another shot at a story, many fans will be happy, as The Rise of Skywalker left many frustrated. While it is unlikely that Boyega or Isaac will be keen to return to the Disney fold, supporting characters such as Jannah (Naomi Ackie), Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) are more likely to turn up in spin offs or sequels.

We don’t know what the future holds in store for a galaxy far, far away, but it looks like the Force will have a hold on us for some time to come.