The Matrix star joins cast of Star Wars series

Star Wars and The Matrix are two titans of the science fiction movie genre. While you can argue about the overall quality of these movies, it’s undeniable that they’ve had an incredible impact on pop culture, influencing action movies, video games, and much, much more.

Now, though, these great flavours are going to be mixed together like cosmic peanut butter and jelly because Carrie-Anne Moss, aka Trinity from The Matrix movies, is set to join the cast of the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte.

Moss was last seen in the rather wonderful Matrix Resurrections. In our review, Anthony McGlynn wrote that The Matrix 4 “stands with Dune as one of the most distinctive big-budget films of recent times” and lavished particular praise on Keanu Reeves and Moss, writing, “[the pair] are so wholly comfortable being Neo and Trinity again, too, that it’s a wonder it took this long.” So basically, we’re very excited for this upcoming sci-fi series.

Moss wasn’t the only big-name announced. Charlie Barnett, Rebecca Henderson, Dafne Keen, and Dean-Charles Chapman were all announced to be joining the show at the same time.

Set 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace and the rise of Emperor Palpatine, The Acolyte will explore the end of the High Republic era as “emerging dark side powers” threaten peace and democracy. Amandla Stenberg is set to play the main character, a former Padawan who reunites with her former Jedi Master to investigate the growing threat.

