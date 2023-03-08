The Mandalorian: what was creature that pulled Din Djarin underwater?

What was the creature that pulled Din Djarin underwater in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 3? Mando and Grogu found themselves in plenty of dangerous situations as they travelled across the galaxy. So far, they’ve battled Stormtroopers, bounty hunters, and even monsters, but this was all child’s play compared to what comes next.

In The Mandalorian season 3, episode 2, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his little baby boy travelled to the irradiated ruins of Mandalore so our helmeted hero could bathe in the waters of the Mines of Mandalore and wash away his sins. It went about as well as you’d expect, but the most intriguing part of the episode came as the Star Wars series drew to a close.

Din was pulled underwater by an unknown creature. Now the Star Wars movies feature plenty of monsters, but there’s something potentially special about this particular beast. Could it have been the legendary mythosaur? What was the creature that pulled Mando underwater?

What was the creature that pulled Mando underwater?

While we can’t say for sure, and the episode doesn’t explicitly confirm it, the creature appears to be a mythosaur. Bo Katan actually mentioned that the mines she and Din encountered the creature in were thought to be a mythosaur’s lair, and it turns out she may have been right.

We don’t get the best look at the creature and there are no canon depictions of mythosaurs to confirm it. We know through Mandalorian iconography that they had huge tusks, just like the monster Bo and Mando encountered. We’ll likely get more confirmation as the series goes on.

What are mythosaurs?

Mythosaurs are supposedly extinct creatures from the planet Mandalore. Centuries ago, Mandalorians used to tame these colossal beasts and ride them into battle.

Mythosaurs were thought to have gone extinct long before the destruction of Mandalore. In Mandalorian folklore, the mythosaur will supposedly rise again to usher in a new great age for the people of Mandalore.

If you love Star Wars check out our list of the best Star Wars characters. We’ve also got articles explaining the history of Darth Vader and loads of other Sith and Jedi. If that’s not enough, you can also read everything you need to know about the Andor season 2 release date and The Acolyte release date.