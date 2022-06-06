The Mandalorian season 3 could bring back Solo Star Wars character

The world of Star Wars is becoming more and more connected, with Disney keen to fill in the gaps in the Star Wars timeline and bring various Star Wars characters together at any opportunity. That plan looks set to continue, with Emilia Clarke’s character from the Solo spin-off Star Wars movie set to make another appearance, this time in The Mandalorian season 3.

Clarke, most well-known for her role as the Game of Thrones character Danaerys Targaryen, played Han Solo’s double-crossing love interest Qi’ra in the 2018 Solo movie. In that movie, Qi’ra’s alliance with Dryden Vos proved to be problematic for our favourite scruffy nerfherder, but it was then revealed that she had secretly been teaming up with none other than Darth Maul.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Jon Kasdan, who wrote Solo, spoke about how he hopes to see Qi’ra given more screen time in the future of the Star Wars franchise, and sees the perfect opportunity for this in The Mandalorian, on the streaming service Disney Plus.

“I think some day we’re gonna see what happened, and how Qi’ra sort of advanced through the world, through the crime syndicates,” Kasdan explained. “I’ve talked to Jon Favreau about it, and he’s a big fan of [Solo] and some of the stuff we built out. And I said, ‘Well, you’re the guy to figure it out.’ I always look to him to keep the story alive and keep it going.”

This isn’t the first time Qi’ra has been rumoured to return to a galaxy far, far away though. There was speculation that the femme fatale and Crimson Dawn would be the main antagonists in The Book of Boba Fett, but that ultimately didn’t work out.

While Solo proved to be a box-office failure, there are certainly many facets which can still be valuable to Disney and the future of Star Wars. Most notably, there are plans for a Lando spin-off series in the pipeline, though if and when that happens depends on the schedule of a very busy Donald Glover.

So, there’s plenty of opportunities for Qi’ra to show her face again, and we’re sure Disney will find a way sooner or later. We may not have to wait too long to find out, with the The Mandalorian season 3 release date set for February 2023.