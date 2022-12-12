The Mandalorian star wants Star Wars to bring back the “old Boba Fett”

Excitement rippled through the galaxy when it was revealed Boba Fett was getting his own Star Wars series. Unfortunately, The Book of Boba Fett didn’t live up to expectations for many, and Temuera Morrison, who portrays the bounty hunter, would like a return to form for the mercenary.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about The Mandalorian season 3, Morrison stated he wants the hard-nosed boba back. “We’ve got to bring him back somewhere. We’ve got to see the old Boba Fett,” Morrison told the outlet.

Though it seemed like the sci-fi series would be about Boba ruling the galaxy, The Book of Boba Fett presented more of a redemption arc for the movie villain. This added depth to him but also felt a little incongruous with what made him cool: being a mysterious hitman who’s hired to handle highly sought-after targets like Jedi. Morrison wants to go back towards that characterisation.

“We reintroduced him. We found out some stuff. But I think it’s time to get him back to his badass ways. No two ways around that,” he added. “So, I think we sort of have that scope to go back there, but that’s out of my control. I’ll just see what happens.”

The last time Boba appeared in The Mandalorian, he gave a helping hand to Din Djarin and Grogu to get his armour back. Now that debt is repaid, they’re square, and it’s every nerf herder for themselves in the galaxy again. Boba could be friend of foe on their next encounter.

No doubt he'll make an entrance regardless. The Mandalorian season 3 premieres on Disney Plus on March 1, 2023.