LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian sets up to 30% off for Black Friday

While we wait for The Mandalorian season 3, there are some LEGO sets inspired by the Star Wars series that have gotten some good reductions. The sets, featuring Star Wars characters Grogu and Din Djarin, are a perfect addition for any collector, as well as the perfect place to start your journey in LEGO’s offerings from a galaxy far, far away.

Boby Yoda itself is one choice, a model of the adorable alien composed entirely out of bricks. Then there’s Din’s helmet, the black and silver looking particularly sharp in LEGO’s finish, and finally, there’s a set that has the two sci-fi series heroes together, in all their cuteness.

LEGO currently has a wide selection of reductions on offer from the franchise. The iconic Dagobah scene from Star Wars movie The Empire Strikes Back is also at 20% off, available here, and you can get a TIE Fighter for the same, right here.

A Boba Fett helmet is going for 25% off here, and an Imperial Probe Droid can be purchased at 30% off here. Plenty to keep you amused while we wait for the Andor season 2 release date and the Ahsoka release date!

