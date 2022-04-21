Star Wars reveals The Clone Wars viewing order for Disney Plus

Since Star Wars novels became popular in the 1990s, there has been much discussion within the fandom about what is and isn’t canon. This situation was only made worse by the introduction of animated spin-off series such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.

LucasFilm has gone some way to clearing up any discrepancies regarding Clone Wars at least, by providing an official chronological order for all of the episodes and the movie, which are now available on Disney Plus via StarWars.com. While most episodes are in the logical sequence you would expect, there are a few surprises at the start of the running order. Episodes 216 and 116, then the movie, then episodes 301 and 303 all come before episode 101.

The Clone Wars was set before Attack of the Clones and provided more depth to central characters such as Obi-Wan and Anakin, as well as villains Darth Maul and Boba Fett. It also introduced new fan favourite characters, chief of which was Ahsoka, who is getting her own live-action Disney Plus series starring Rosario Dawson.

The expansion of the Star Wars universe on Disney Plus in shows such as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, and with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka and possibly Lando coming in the future means that the possibilities really are now endless. We could also be getting long-gestating movies from both Taika Waititi and Patty Jenkins too.

Even though the end of the sequel trilogy brought the main 9-movie Star Wars saga to a (somewhat unsatisfying) conclusion, it is clear that spin-off shows and movies are only going to increase in number in the coming years.

Find out everything we know so far about The Mandalorian season 3 and Obi-Wan Kenobi.