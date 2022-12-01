The Acolyte will be the first “Sith-led” Star Wars story

Dafne Keen is currently promoting the third and final season of His Dark Materials, and she has teased a few details about upcoming Disney Plus Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

The Acolyte is “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era [a time when the Galactic Republic and the Jedi order were at the height of their powers],” according to the story synopsis. “A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

“I can tease that it’s a prequel!” Keen joked to TechRadar when asked what she could say about The Acolyte. “No, I mean, as you know, it’s set 100 years before the prequel movies, and it’s kind of an explanation of how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi. It’s a Sith-led story, which has never been done before. It’s been really fun to film – the cast is amazing, and the director and crew are just lovely. The whole experience is wonderful, and I’m already excited for people to see it.”

The Acolyte will star Amandla Stenberg – star of The Hunger Games, The Hate U Give, and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Rounding out the cast are Carrie-Ann Moss (The Matrix), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones, 1917), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), and Manny Jacinto (The Good Place). Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) is on writing, directing, and executive-producing duties.

The Disney Plus Star Wars series have been a mixed bag, with The Mandalorian and Andor probably considered the most successful. While we wait for the upcoming series, such as Ahsoka, check out our guide to the planets seen in Andor season one.