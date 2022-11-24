Rogue One writer has great Star Wars series idea that we need to see

Now that Star Wars series Andor is done, we’re all reflecting on Rogue One and its legacy. The Star Wars movie was the first cinematic spin-off in the franchise, and that gave it a certain amount of freedom to diverge from the Skywalker Saga, despite being a direct prequel to A New Hope.

Gary Whitta, co-screenwriter on Rogue One, has a pitch for another sci-fi series in the universe, and it sounds like something we’d love to see. “Years ago my Rogue One co-writer Chris Weitz and I had a cool idea for a TV show about a Mossad-style Rebel team hunting down Imperial war criminals who fled and disappeared after the fall of the Empire,” he wrote in a tweet.

“Could have been a cool bookend to Rogue One. We never did anything with it though,” he adds. That would’ve been an intriguing coda to the science fiction movie, staying parallel to the Skywalkers and Darth Vader, but showing more of what the Rebellion did to quash the Galactic Empire once and for all.

In the replies, someone points out this runs relatively close to Star Wars: Aftermath: Life Debt, a novel by Chuck Wendig that also features Imperial deserters being found out and dealt with. As Whitta responds, there’s plenty of ground to come at this idea from man perspectives.

Rogue One was a true war movie set in a galaxy far, far away, and Andor is a thriller series that expands on that in every conceivable way. It’s one of the darkest, most mature Star Wars stories committed to screen yet, and we’d be quite happy to see more like it.

To find out more about the series, check out our guide to the Andor cast, or the Star Wars characters Dedra Meero, Syril Karn, and Luthen Rael. Alternatively, take a look at our guide to the Andor season 2 release date – you can watch the entire first season now on Disney Plus.