R2-D2 found love on Sesame Street, and C-3PO ruined it

Sad beep. Its a tough old universe out there for a droid shaped liked a garbage can who can only beep-boop to communicate. So when R2-D2 went from Star Wars to Sesame Street in the 1980s and found love in a hopeless place, it would have surely warmed even hearts as cold as Hoth. But R2-D2’s best friend and perennial busy body C3-PO just had to get involved, didn’t he?

In the episode of the classic children’s programme, R2-D2 is very happy – spinning around in circles and beep-booping excitedly. He reveals to C3-PO that the reason for his happiness is that he’s in love and that he met the lucky lady on Sesame Street. C3-PO is keen to see what she looks like and wants to meet her. R2-D2 describes her as quiet, and short with a pointed head.

R2-D2 understandably asks C3-PO not to embarrass him, and says he’s shy. C3-PO retorts; “you haven’t been shy since the day you were assembled.” R2-D2 eventually takes C3-PO to meet the lady in question…and she turns out to be (not Oscar the Grouch’s garbage can, as some might have thought)…a fire hydrant. It’s a scene closer to a horror movie than a romance movie.

C3-PO reveals the hurtful truth to R2-D2, and in a move colder than Peppa Pig hanging up the phone on Suzy Sheep, R2 just wheels himself off while emitting one of his infamous sad beeps. What a tragic tale, and this is supposed to be kids’ TV! R2 is arguably the best Star Wars droid – he didn’t deserve this!

Since The Rise of Skywalker came out in 2019, Star Wars has become exclusively TV based, with many series on Disney Plus. The most acclaimed of these have been The Mandalorian and Andor, and we’re also eagerly anticipating Ahsoka.

Check out our guide to the best Star Wars series so far.