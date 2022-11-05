Quentin Tarantino had a surprisingly predictable reaction to Star Wars

Quentin Tarantino, the director behind some of the best movies of all time, has shared his unusually predictable reaction to the first Star Wars movie. As well as being a director, Tarantino is just tremendously enthusiastic and passionate about movies.

Tarantino regularly speaks about his favourite films, and even started a podcast which he used to discuss movies and share his opinions. Now, speaking to the LA Times, Tarantino has given his thoughts on one of the best science fiction movies ever made: Star Wars.

He said “Of course, I liked Star Wars. What’s not to like? But I remember — and this is not a ‘but’ in a negative way, but in a good way. The movie completely carried me along and I was just rocking and rolling with these characters…. When the lights came on, I felt like a million dollars. And I looked around and had this moment of recognition, thinking, ‘Wow! What a time at the movies!’

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that Tarantino loved the first Star Wars movie as much as he did because, despite being vocal about his disdain for franchise movies and superhero movies, A New Hope is simply a perfect adventure movie. It’s packed full of instantly iconic Star Wars characters like Han Solo and Darth Vader, and manages to blend genres to create a truly original space action movie. In fact, only the sequel The Empire Strikes Back, has managed to be as good in the time since.

