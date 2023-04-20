Carl Weathers wants to direct an awesome sounding Star Wars movie

Rocky star Carl Weathers has been enjoying directing episodes of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, but he's ready to level up with a new Star Wars movie.

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5

Published:

Disney PlusStar WarsThe Mandalorian

Carl Weathers has been one of the most vital supporting players in The Mandalorian cast, appearing in the Star Wars series on Disney Plus as Greef Karga and even going on to direct some episodes.

Weathers, also famous for his Apollo Creed role in the Rocky movies, has worn the director’s hat multiple times in a galaxy far, far away, but he doesn’t want to be finished with Star Wars just yet.

While we wait for The Mandalorian season 4 release date, Weathers has voiced his desire to make an awesome-sounding Star Wars movie.

Weathers told Hypebeast, “I would love to direct a movie that centres around Greef Karga, covering his journey as High Magistrate of Nevarro.”

YouTube Thumbnail

“I love the issues of the pirates, Empire, resurgences, Moff Gideon — there’s so much good stuff in there. Those elements would be fantastic to put into one screenplay to see where Greef Karga ultimately winds up.”

Weathers did a great job with his most recent episode, which you can revisit in our The Mandalorian season 3 episodes 4 recap.

For more lightsabers, read about the Star Wars Celebration 2023 announcements, which include new movies. Or, check out the best movies of all time.

More from The Digital Fix

An equal lover of streaming trash and arthouse who started off behind the camera in documentary filmmaking and has written for the likes of Zavvi. Will fight for Pitch Perfect.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.