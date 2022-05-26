Jude Law to star in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, coming 2023

Jude Law has rocked up to Star Wars Celebration to announce his involvement in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a new Disney Plus show coming in 2023. This is the show that Spider-Man director Jon Watts is creating with writer Chris Ford, and previously had the code name Grammar Rodeo.

It’s described by LucasFilm as “a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.” These would include ET, Gremlins, The Goonies, Back to the Future, and Young Sherlock Holmes. It all sounds very Stranger Things. A casting notice has called for four children, around 11 to 12 years old.

The show takes place during the post–Return of the Jedi reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire, the same as The Mandalorian. Other than that, further plot details are currently under wraps. Further announcements made at Celebration include Ahsoka and The Mandalorian season 3 will be coming in 2023. Andor will debut on August 31, 2022. Disney has such faith in Andor that season two has already been greenlit and filming begins in November.

Like many Hollywood stars, Jude Law had not done much television until recently. In 2016 he starred in HBO’s The Young Pope, and then its follow-up The New Pope in 2019-2020. Before that, he pretty much only starred in movies. Even the likes of Harrison Ford and Jodie Foster have recently turned to television. Ford will appear in Yellowstone prequel 1932, and Foster will star in True Detective season 4.

The Star Wars universe continues to expand on Disney Plus, and anticipation is currently through the roof for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

