James Gunn thinks Rogue One is the most underrated Star Wars movie

Guardians of the Galaxy and Peacemaker writer-director James Gunn has come out in support of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as the most “underrated” thing in a galaxy far, far away. Rogue One came out at an interesting time, and if released today, would certainly be a Disney Plus series instead of a movie. And it is in fact getting a spin-off series starring Diego Luna called Andor.

Rogue One was set shortly before Star Wars: A New Hope and details how the rebels acquired the plans to the Death Star, featuring much heartbreak and sacrifice. The word “underrated” is always an interesting one, because people’s perceptions of what constitutes underrated can differ quite wildly.

If we go by the critical consensus on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Rogue One is more critically-acclaimed than the entire prequel trilogy, Return of the Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Rogue One’s 84% “fresh” rating certainly indicates largely positive reviews. And if we go by financial success, Rogue One made over billion dollars.

For some reason, Rogue One was trending on Twitter recently, one of those mysteries where no one quite knows how it starts, but then everyone joins in. James Gunn, who is currently either filming Guardians of the Galaxy 3, or maybe already in post-production, didn’t want to be left out.

You can see Gunn’s supportive tweet below. By saying “Star Wars anything,” we presume he means movies, TV shows, and possibly even the books – which have their own legion of dedicated fans;

I don’t know why Rogue One is trending, but I’m glad it is, as it’s the most underrated Star Wars anything. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2022

