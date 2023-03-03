How many episodes of The Mandalorian season 3 will there be? Mando and Grogu are back, and they’re going on their biggest adventure yet. The pair are heading to Mandalore, where Mando will wash away the sin of taking off his helmet.

Will Din Djarin and his little green ward survive? Well, The Mandalorian season 3 has only just begun, but it’s pretty likely considering just how popular this Star Wars series is with fans. The question is, then, how many episodes of The Mandalorian season 3 will there be?

How many episodes of The Mandalorian season 3 will there be?

The Mandalorian season 3 will have eight episodes. The first episode debuted on the streaming service Disney Plus on March 1, and the episodes will run weekly on a Wednesday until April 19, when the finale will air.

For those who struggle with counting, that means that as of March 1, there are seven episodes left in the series. So there are plenty of Grogu and Mando adventures to come, and if they’re all of the same quality as The Mandalorian season 3 episode 1, then we’re pretty excited.

If you love Star Wars check out our list of the best Star Wars characters, we’ve also ranked all the Star Wars movies as well. Finally, we have guides to the upcoming Ahsoka TV series and Skeleton Crew.