Hayden Christensen had “no problem” with Star Wars sand lines

Many Star Wars fans have lamented the infamous lines of dialogue about sand that Anakin Skywalker uttered back in the second Star Wars movie of the Prequel Trilogy back in the 2000s. Hayden Christensen doesn’t mind, though, and the actor says he had no problem with the lines of dialogue at the time.

Aside from “Somehow, Palpatine has returned,” the moody Jedi’s detailed monologue on his hatred of sand is perhaps the worst piece of screenwriting in the entire Star Wars timeline. Although to be fair to Anakin, sand is irritating and it does get everywhere, so he kinda had a point.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Christensen was speaking about the process of reprising the role of his Star Wars character Darth Vader in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on streaming service Disney Plus, and the topic of the much-maligned sand dialogue came up. Christensen admits he is aware of the meme legacy of those lines but says he didn’t really think much of it at the time.

“You know, I think it’s funny people have taken such an interest in that line,” Christensen said. “Some of the dialogue is… different from what you’re maybe expecting. But I never had any issue with that line,” the actor continued.

“I understood Anakin’s feelings toward sand, but maybe it was a bit of an odd time to bring it up, as he’s flirting with this girl who he has so much affection for,” Christensen added. “But, you know, he’s Anakin.”

Despite the Obi-Wan Kenobi series being something of a mixed bag of quality, it’s been such a delight to see Hayden Christensen back in the world of Star Wars promoting the sci-fi series. We reckon enough time has passed that we can forgive the sand situation now.