Ezra Bridger joins Ahsoka Star Wars series with new actor confirmed

Ezra Bridger will officially join the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka, with the actor Eman Esfandi set to play the character in live-action. The character was first introduced to Star Wars fans in the animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Star Wars Rebels followed the adventures of a group of Rebels as they fought against the empire. The sci-fi series’ central character was Ezra Bridger, a young con artist who was taken in and trained by the Jedi Kanun Jarrus, who had managed to survive the events of Order 66. The animated Ezra Bridger was voiced by Taylor Gray.

The young character grew as the series progressed, becoming more mature and powerful in his own right as he fought against characters like Darth Vader’s Inquisitors (who audiences saw in live-action in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series).

Now, the character has been confirmed to be joining the cast of Ahsoka. Ahsoka will be the next Star Wars series to hit streaming service Disney Plus after Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Ahsoka, previously a main character in the Clone Wars series, made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2. She was portrayed by Rosario Dawson, and then subsequently appeared in The Book of Boba Fett.

Ezra Bridger will be joining fellow Star Wars Rebels character Sabine Wren, who will be played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Hayden Christensen will once again be reprising his role as Darth Vader in the Ahsoka series, with Ahsoka being the evil character’s former Padawan.

Fans of the science fiction movie and TV franchise will get to see the Ezra Bridger, and many other characters, in his live-action debut at some point in 2023, though the official Ahsoka release date hasn’t yet been announced.

If all this Star Wars news has you tired out, why not swap genres for a minute and check out our guide to the best fantasy series of all time.