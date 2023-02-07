Ewan McGregor had to use a wig for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and hated it

You’ll never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy than Ewan McGregor’s wig cupboard. The Jedi have always been known for their, um, interesting hairstyles, like the little braid Padawans are meant to wear, and nobody had a bigger hair evolution than Star Wars cast member Ewan McGregor, as he went from Qui-Gon Jin’s apprentice to a Jedi on the run.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, McGregor opened up about some of his Star Wars character‘s most iconic hairstyles — and it turns out he had very strong feelings about his Phantom Menace look.

“I remember the idea of it being short,” McGregor recalled. “I think they were looking for something in a military sense or in the world of monks that there’s some sort of hairstyle sacrifice in order to be a Jedi. I guess to become a Jedi you have to give up the idea of being married or there’s some sort of monk-like qualities that are similar.”