Darth Vader returns in new Obi-Wan Kenobi image

Darth Vader is back, in Disney Plus Star Wars series form. A new image from Obi-Wan Kenobi has the Star Wars character looking as he tends to, shrouded in shadows and black with his incubation chamber behind him.

Entertainment Weekly has the exclusive still, which further confirms, as if there was any doubt, that the mighty Sith is making another return to the franchise. The last time we saw him was the climax of Rogue One, where Vader cut through a bunch of rebels while trying to prevent the Death Star plans from being stolen. This appearance is considerably more exciting, because Hayden Christensen is back opposite Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan, and it’s been teased that we’ll get at least one more duel from the two.

The upcoming Star Wars show takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, covering Obi-Wan’s time watching over Luke Skywalker on Tattooine. This adds quite a bit of drama to Vader’s presence because, well, could they be literally battling over access to Luke? The questions!

You can check out the Obi-Wan Kenobi image below:

Besides McGregor, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are reprising their roles of Owen and Beru, Luke’s ill-fated uncle and aunt. Beyond Vader, The Grand Inquisitor is another villain of the show, though in what capacity remains to be seen. Some fans have taken umbrage with the Inquisitor’s look in live-action, pointing out how the look for Rupert Friend doesn’t totally line up with the animated series Rebels.

In any case, they’ve gotten Darth Vader right. Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on May 25, the 45th anniversary of Star Wars to the day, on Disney Plus.