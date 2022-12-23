Daniel Craig both loved and hated his Star Wars cameo

The Star Wars movies have never been short on A-list talent. Even its cameo stars tend to be big names, such as the James Bond actor Daniel Craig. But, funnily enough, despite being well versed in harsh conditions and big stunts in the spy movie franchise featuring agent 007, Craig’s time in Star Wars is one that was a struggle, despite his love for the IP.

Daniel Craig made his debut in a galaxy far, far away in 2015 as a Stormtrooper in the science fiction movie, The Force Awakens. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused show, the star revealed how the small cameo came about by chance and thanks to the fact that he himself was a fan of the Star Wars series in general.

The cameo was granted by “Ben Dixon, who’s an AD [Assistant Director] on the movie, who AD’d our movies; I was on Pinewood because I was doing fittings,” Craig said. “I just said, ‘Could I get a part in this?’ And he went, ‘Yeah.'”

But, the excitement of being part of a new Star Wars movie didn’t last for Craig as the harsh reality of tough filming conditions and what being a Stormtrooper truly entailed kicked in.

“Next day, I’m in a fucking suit. These things, they do not fit,” Craig explained. “All I remember is I had to wear this suit all day, and I couldn’t feel my hands at the end of the day. And I thought, ‘God, these poor people have to wear them in the desert.’ Kudos to these people.”

While seeing Craig return as a Star Wars cast member in a future production isn’t totally off the table, we are pretty sure he won’t be suiting up in that shiny white armour again. The next Star Wars project heading our way is the sci-fi series The Mandalorian season 3.

You can also catch Craig in the detective movie Knives Out 2 – titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – which is now available to watch on the streaming service Netflix.