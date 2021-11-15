This 41-foot-tall Baby Yoda will destroy us all

Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian might be cute, but if it was over 40-foot-tall, that’d be a different story. A parade balloon for the adorable Star Wars character makes it seem more like something out of a monster movie than something you’d want to cradle or pet.

The balloon is part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, scheduled to occur on November 25. Some onlookers got a sneak peek during a recent test parade, which is where Funko managed to get a snap. This Baby Yoda – real name Grogu – is clearly inspired by the Funko Pop! toys based on it, with its big, round, pure black eyes, and rotund features. It is, if nothing else, instantly recognisable, if also quite terrifying.

Baby Yoda isn’t the only pop culture mascot you’ll see stalking the skies of New York City. An oversized Pikachu and Eevee, from Pokémon, will also feature, as seen in the below video from TODAY. Quite frankly, this whole event seems a bit like an ominous invitation for some kaiju to come stomping through Times Square. We welcome our neew Pikachu, Eevee, and Baby Yoda overlords.

Have a look at the Pikachu preview below – don’t worry, it’s very tame and makes it seem less like the electric mouse could go on the attack at any second.

And the mighty giant Grogu:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funko (@originalfunko)



After Grogu stole our hearts during the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, we don’t know when we’ll see it again. No spoilers, but season 2 makes it seem like Pedro Pascal’s bounty hunter, and our tiny Jedi-to-be might be separated for good.

Who knows though, and there’s always The Book of Boba Fett as well. Maybe Baby Yoda will take over Jabba’s Palace? We don’t have long to find out. the Book of Boba Fett will start airing on streaming service Disney Plus December 20, 2021.