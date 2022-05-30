Star Wars announces return of Mace Windu and Qui-Gon Jinn

The Star Wars content just keeps on coming, and this time, Disney is bringing back two of the most legendary Star Wars characters, as Mace Windu and Qui-Gon Jinn are set to return to a galaxy far, far away. At the Star Wars Celebration event over the weekend, plans were announced for a new animated series from the world of Star Wars, which will have plenty of familiar faces.

It’s the best time of the year to be a Star Wars fan! Not only is it the 45th anniversary of the first Star Wars movie, but we also have the new Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series to enjoy over on streaming service Disney Plus, and the Star Wars Celebration event started on May 26, too.

Star Wars Celebration does what it says on the tin, really. It’s basically one big galactic party to look back at everything we love about the Star Wars movies and sci-fi series, and also look ahead at what the future holds for the franchise. And, it seems the future is going to feature the Jedi Masters Mace Windu and Qui-Gon Jinn.

On May 28, Dave Filoni, the man behind all the big developments in the Star Wars world since Disney took over the reins, announced plans for a new anthology series called Tales From the Jedi. The series will be a collection of animated shorts featuring different stories from the Star Wars timeline, per a Twitter thread on Filoni’s panel.

The series is confirmed to feature the voice of Liam Neeson as the Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn, whose character of course met his maker at the hands of Darth Maul way back in The Phantom Menace. It looks like Tales From the Jedi will focus on Qui-Gon’s story from before the prequel movies, with a young version of the character also set to feature (voiced by Neeson’s son).

Images that were released from the event also appear to show a Jedi wielding a purple lightsaber. And we all know who has a purple lightsaber, don’t we? That’s right, Samuel L Jackson looks set to reprise his role as Mace Windu, at least in cartoon form.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi concept art. Is that Mace Windu back there?!#SWCA pic.twitter.com/XRzHV9haTu — Jason Kauzlarich @ SWCA (@JasonKauz) May 28, 2022

This would certainly track with Jackson’s very vocal campaign for Windu to make a return to the franchise in some way. While his role is not yet confirmed, we will keep an eye out for that news in the near future.