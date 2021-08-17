Star Wars anime series gets new trailer, coming to Disney Plus in September

It was announced over the summer that Star Wars: Visions would be an anime series based a long, long time ago, in a galaxy, far, far away. The first trailer for the sci-fi series gives us a sneak peek at the anthology, and the Force is strong.

Seven studios are contributing to nine episodes, and there’s no shortage of beautiful visuals to be had, going by this first footage. In a montage, we see big action, quiet family moments, beautiful sunsets, huge arenas, the works, all in different, vibrant styles of animation. Among the companies involved are Production I.G., who worked on Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, and Science SARU, who produced Space Dandy. Strong company, indeed.

“Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series,” James Waugh, executive producer and Lucasfilm vice president of franchise content and strategy, said in a statement. “Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers.”

The studios and their corresponding episodes are as follows: Kamikaze Douga – ‘The Duel’; Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – ‘Lop and Ochō’; Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – ‘Tatooine Rhapsody’; TRIGGER – ‘The Twins’ and ‘The Elder’; Kinema Citrus – ‘The Village Bride’; Science Saru – ‘Akakiri’ and ‘T0-B1’; and Production I.G. – ‘The Ninth Jedi’.

You can find a complete cast list at the link above. Star Wars: Visions is coming to streaming service Disney Plus September 22. Star Wars: The Bad Batch season two was recently announced, and we’ve got The Mandalorian season three, and Ahsoka Tano‘s solo show to look forward to as well.