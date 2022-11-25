Andor season 2 will include one of the best Rogue One characters

With Diego Luna leading the way as Cassian Andor, there were a lot of exciting characters played by the Andor cast throughout the first season of the Star Wars series. However, with Andor season 1’s finale recently dropping on Disney Plus, and Andor season 2 already beginning production, attention is already beginning to turn to what Star Wars characters we might see in the second season of the sci-fi series.

With Andor being set while the Empire is at the height of their power, many are asking the question: will Emperor Palpatine be in Andor? Well, while the appearance of this Star Wars villain along with ones like Darth Vader is entirely possible, showrunner Tony Gilroy has announced another fan-favourite character we can expect in Andor season 2.

Snarky K-2S0, who made his first appearance in Star Wars movie Rogue One, is widely considered to be one of the best Star Wars droids out there with his iconic one-liners and commitment to the rebellion.

Fans were hoping he would show up in Andor season 1, since we know that sometime before the events of Rogue One he ends up being one of Cassian’s most loyal allies. But while he didn’t show up in the first season of Andor, showrunner Tony Gilroy told Collider that he would be making a welcome return in Andor season 2. “Well, I think that’s one of the responsibilities of Part 2. Obviously, if we’re going to walk into Rogue, we have to deal with that,” he said.

While season 1 of Andor was a lot more slower-paced, season 2 will take place over the span of four years. It will begin a year on from the finale of Andor season 1, with the series being divided into four three-episode blocks, with each block accounting for a year as we move closer to the events of Rogue One.

You can watch Rogue One and Andor season 1 now on streaming service Disney Plus. Have a look at our guide to the Andor season 2 release date for what’s coming.