Star Wars: Andor season 2 likely coming in 2024

When there’s more Star Wars in the world, it’s a happy day, unless we’re talking about the Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker. In this instance, we’re talking about the new Star Wars series Andor, and looking ahead to when the second season of the show.

The Andor release date has finally arrived, and the sci-fi series is earning praise from critics and audiences alike. You only have to take a look at our Andor episodes 1-3 review to see that Star Wars fans are being treated to a top tier TV series. Plans for Andor season 2 are well underway too, and by the sounds of it, we may know a little more about a release date now.

Speaking to The Wrap, writer and director Tony Gilroy revealed Andor season 2 is unlikely to hit the streaming service Disney Plus before 2024.

“I have two more years to go. We start shooting in November on [season] 2. And I don’t know if … Our past pattern was two years, but I mean, we’ll shoot from November to August. And then our post[-production] last time was about a year,” Gilroy said.

In a roundabout way, and with a little mathematics on our side, what Gilroy is essentially saying there works out that 2024 is the earliest we can expect Andor season 2. Which may seem like a long way away, but at least we have the first season to keep us busy in the meantime.

