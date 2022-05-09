Star Wars’ Ahsoka has started production

The next Star Wars live-action series coming to Disney Plus – Ahsoka – has finally started production. The official Star Wars account have shared an image to Twitter and Facebook – it’s of a black director’s chair with the Ahsoka logo on it and a familiar-looking black cowboy hat rests on it. The instantly recognisable hat can only belong to one director – Robert Rodriguez, who also worked on The Book of Boba Fett.

Ahsoka will feature a beloved character who was first introduced in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated movie and series. She will be played by Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen reprises the role of Anakin. Mary Elizabeth Winstead is also in the series, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo plays Sabine Wren. Excitingly, Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey is helming at least one episode.

The series will supposedly see Ahsoka go on the hunt for Imperial mastermind Grand Admiral Thrawn and young Jedi-in-training Ezra Bridger – who vanished together during the climactic arc of the Star Wars: Rebels animated series. Fans have been waiting a long time to see the cliffhanger of Thrawn and Ezra’s fate resolved, and it now seems they’ll get it.

While the rest of the directors for Ahsako have not been confirmed, it seems likely that Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Peyton Reed, and Jon Favreau could be names that join Rodriguez and Ramsey on the call sheets. Filming will be helped along by The Volume – the same technology used for The Mandalorian, which creates digital backdrops on-set instead of in post-production.

Ahsoka’s double white lightsabers, to signify she’s neither light nor dark, will be a highlight of the coming series. She has already popped up in The Mandalorian, with hopes that she would train Grogu. We don’t yet know how this will influence her own TV series.

