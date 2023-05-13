Star Wars fan favourite actor says he plays “most boring character”

Star Wars is always fun, right? Well, apparently not if you’re Joel Edgerton, because the prequel trilogy and Obi-Wan Kenobi series star thinks he plays the galaxy’s most boring character: Owen Lars.

Speaking recently with NME, Edgerton reflected on his initial hesitance to return to the franchise when he was asked to come back for the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi. “I was a little bit… not snobbish but reticent in regards to going, ‘I’ve done this before,’” explained the actor.

He continued on, saying the his Star Wars character wasn’t always the most exciting because he was just a simple moisture farmer living in the middle of nowhere on Tatooine.

“Uncle Owen is the most boring character in Star Wars history because he’s a moisture farmer, and he doesn’t get to wield a lightsaber.” However, according to Edgerton returning to play Owen Lars once again was, “a way to complete a circle of some kind. I was like, ‘This is my opportunity to put a bit more context on that and have people maybe like him a little bit more.’ And I think we did that.”

Edgerton did have one demand though, if he was going to make a return, and we don’t blame him. “My one caveat to them was, ‘I know what you’re planning with the story and how it unfolds, and I’m not asking for more screen time, I just want to do something cool. Can I at least have one fight? Can I at least throw my hessian sleeves up and get into one brawl?’”

Edgerton’s request was granted, and he had a pretty neat wrestle with the ex-Jedi Padawan Reva. So, it sounds like it was all worth it in the end for Edgerton; even if Owen Lars isn’t the most exciting creation to come from the mind of George Lucas.

