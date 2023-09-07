What destroyed the Klingon and Romulan ships in Star Trek Lower Decks?

Star Trek Lower Decks season 4 is here and it's introduced a new galactic threat with a powerful ship that's destroyed Romulans and Klingon starships with ease.

Published:

Star Trek

What destroyed the ships in Star Trek Lower Decks? Forget the Romulans, Changelings, Jem’Hadar, and Hirogen: there’s a new threat in the Star Trek galaxy, and it’s destroying starships indiscriminately.

Star Trek Lower Decks season 4 episode 1 and 2, which are now both available to stream on Paramount Plus, are mostly a continuation of what we’ve come to expect from the animated Star Trek series: irreverent fun, and a loving homage to the franchise’s history.

But that’s not all Lower Decks is. The series has also been busy adding more texture and depth to Star Trek, with new enemies and exciting plotlines. It tells its own story. Now, a new villain appears to have emerged, and it’s destroying Klingon and Romulan ships with ease, placing the security of the Federation, and no doubt USS Cerrtios, in peril. Here’s what we know about the ship, and our speculation on what it could be.

What is the starship destroying the Klingons and Romulans?

The most likely outcome is that the starship is something new. It’s immensely powerful, with a style of design that we’ve never seen before, and a weapon that we’ve never seen before.

But, with Lower Decks, there’s always the possibility that the series is expanding on some element of Star Trek canon from the past, and that this ship could be connected to that. We’ve got two main theories on how the ship could link to Star Trek’s past.

YouTube Thumbnail

The whale probe

Firstly, the ship might be connected to the alien probe from Star Trek IV The Voyage Home. The Voyage Home saw a huge mysterious probe arrive at Earth in order to try and communicate with the now-extinct humpback whales. Admiral Kirk and co. successfully traveled back in time to bring whales from the past into the present in order to appease it. But, the origins of the probe remained a mystery.

Whale Prove from Star Trek VI

So what links the two? If you’re particularly eagle-eyed, you’ll spot the Star Trek IV probe in the season 4 credits in the series. It’s fighting the Borg cube, alongside the USS Cerritos, the Romulan ships, and the Crystalline entity. Could that be a coincidence? Yes, it definitely could. However, the powers of the ship and the probe have some similarity.

Both were able to completely knock out the power to ships’ systems, rendering them unable to defend themselves. Perhaps the originated from the same space, or were created by the same alien race.

Breen in Star Trek

The Breen

The second theory, and this one is even more tentative and baseless than the first, is that the ship is from the Breen. The Breen are a powerful and technologically advanced alien race who allied with the Dominion in the Dominion War. They’re mysterious, though, and very little is known about their society and culture.

So why do we think the ship could be the Breen? It looks like their helmets. That’s it, really. And, Star Trek Lower Decks does like to add more texture to under-developed species, having already touched on the Breen in season 3. We did say it was tentative. The mystery will likely continue to go unresolved in the immediate future, until it inevitably involves the USS Cerritos and its crew.

For more on Star Trek, check out our picks for the best Star Trek captains, and how to watch the Star Trek movies in order the best way. Or, if find out why we’re convinced Kirk was definitely in love with Spock, and see why Jonathan Frakes wants one TNG episode banned for good.

You can also look beyond Star Trek and see our picks for the best TV series of all time, and learn what’s new on Paramount Plus.

Resident Star Trek expert, and general sci-fi snob. Will also watch horror, but mostly from behind his fingers.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.