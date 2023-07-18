Gates McFadden defends one of Star Trek TNG’s most notorious episodes

We all love Star Trek: The Next Generation, but despite being one of the best sci-fi series ever, there are some dud episodes. As the follow-up to Star Trek: The Original Series, The Next Generation took risks, and not all of them paid off.

Gates McFadden, known as Dr Beverly Crusher in the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast, has gone to bat for a much-maligned appearance of hers. In season 7, episode 14, ‘Sub Rosa’, Beverly gets attacked by what appears to be the ghost of her grandmother, a spectral being that manifests as a candle. It’s silly and odd, and doesn’t have the fondest place for many fans.

These McFadden laughs at the chapter of her time on the Star Trek series. “I think it’s just fun,” she told TrekMovie. “What’s great is how my evolution on the episode has been. Because I do now think it’s hilarious. And that’s great, why not think it’s hilarious instead of being concerned? It’s turned out to be this cult thing.”

Hindsight’s always 50/50, and really the episode’s not all that bad in the grand scheme of dodgy Trek. McFadden’s gotten the chance to revisit Beverly for Picard season 3, and animated series Lower Decks, allowing her even more room to be jovial about misguided stories of old.

