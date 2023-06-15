Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 is finally here. After what’s felt like a long wait, Captain Pike and the crew of the pre-Kirk Enterprise are back in action. In our Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 review we praised the season as a bold step forward for the Star Trek series, and now audiences will get to check it out for themselves.

To cross that threshold, here’s what you need to know about where to stream Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2.

Where can I watch Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2?

Star Trek Strange New Worlds is available to watch exclusively on streaming service Paramount Plus. The streamer is the home of all new Star Trek content, and additionally boasts access to the majority of Star Trek movies and Star Trek series.

Before catching Star Trek Strange New Worlds episode 2, you can also rewatch season 1 which is also on Paramount Plus.

Is Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 streaming?

Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 is streaming on Paramount Plus. This is the only streaming service where you can watch Strange New Worlds, as the show is exclusive to the streamer.

So, if you want to catch up on all the fun and check out the latest episodes, you’ll have to fire up that subscription.

Is Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 on Netflix?

Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 is not available to stream on Netflix. The series is exclusive to Paramount Plus.

Is Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 on Disney Plus?

Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 is not available to stream on Disney Plus. The series is exclusive to Paramount Plus.

Is Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 on Prime Video?

Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 is not available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The series is exclusive to Paramount Plus.

Is Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 on Blu-ray?

Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 is not available to on Blu-ray yet. However, it will come to the format at some point down the line after it’s finished airing, and the first season is available to watch on Blu-ray.

