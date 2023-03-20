Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 3 already filming says showrunner

We haven’t even made it to the Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 release date, but cameras are already rolling on season 3, according to the showrunner behind the Star Trek series.

The spin-off from Star Trek Discovery follows Star Trek captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the Star Trek starship USS Enterprise, prior to the years of the original TV series.

Akiva Goldsman told audiences at an MIT event (via ComicBook) that even he is getting old waiting for season 2 of his entry to the Star Trek timeline to appear, joking that it was filmed “17 years ago”.

Goldsman stated that a Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 release date will be announced imminently, and that he and the team are pushing ahead with the next chapter of the story.

He said: “We’re just starting filming the third season now. That one I love because it’s a return to my Star Trek characters.” The series allows Goldsman to use characters from Star Trek: The Original Series, including Pike – played by Anson Mount – as well as Spock (Ethan Peck) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn).

