Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 is “bigger, more intense”

Sci-fi series Star Trek Strange New Worlds delighted fans when it first beamed onto streaming service Paramount Plus earlier this year. A spin-off from Star Trek Discovery, the TV series follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew’s adventures on the USS Enterprise.

Canonically, the series takes place a decade before the events of the original Star Trek series, with Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck joining Mount in reprising their Star Trek Discovery roles as Commander Chin-Riley and Lieutenant Spock, respectively.

The shocking ending of Strange New Worlds season 1 combined with the news that season 2 will introduce a younger Captain Kirk (Paul Wesley) means that fans are more eager than ever for the next chapter in the space drama series. So, it’s a good thing that co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers spilled the beans about what we can expect from the upcoming season.

In an interview with TrekMovie, Myers explained that in season 2 incorporates more comedy. “We were like, ‘Let’s go for bigger comedy. Let’s make things bigger and crazier,'” he said. “We tried to do drama, so we wanted to really kind of go to the gut of stuff and make episodes that were going to make you cry.”

He added, “We were trying to take what worked and really amplify that. And then try to correct where we weren’t happy with it. But the biggest thing we tried to do was not hold back stuff. We were really like, ‘Okay, let’s pretend this is our last season. And let’s absolutely go for everything that we wanted to do.'”

Season 1 of Strange New Worlds is now available to stream on Paramount Plus.