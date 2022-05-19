Star Trek 4 “just a matter of timing” says Karl Urban

Since the release of the well-received Star Trek Beyond in 2016, Trekkies (as well as other fans of science fiction action movies) have been keen to see a return of Chris Pine’s Captain Kirk and his loyal crew. And we were recently given hope that a Star Trek 4 is actually happening, even if the cast were somewhat blind-sided by the news.

If you watch the heart-wrenching documentary Love Antosha, which is about Anton Yelchin, it is clear that the cast of the Abrams Star Trek trilogy were very closely bonded and had a real camaraderie – which came across onscreen. Chris Pine and Zoe Saldaña have both expressed enthusiasm about reuniting for a fourth movie, and now Bones himself – Karl Urban – has weighed in.

Speaking to Radio X in the UK, Urban (who has also popped up in the MCU, and is currently starring in The Boys) said; “I have heard that [Star Trek 4] is happening, but I’ve been hearing that for the last three years. [Laughs].”

Urban continued; “Listen, all I know is that they’re developing it, they’re writing a script, and I know 100% that we all wanna come back and do it, so I think it’s just a matter of timing and logistics at this point… Where there’s a will there’s a way, and there’s definitely a will, so we would love to come back together and make one of those.”

The Star Trek brand is still going strong, with Strange New Worlds starring Anson Mount currently getting a very positive reaction. Picard, Discovery, Lower Decks, and Prodigy are all currently airing or have more seasons coming soon. It sure is a good time to be a Trekkie.

