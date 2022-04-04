Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer brings back the USS Enterprise

A new Star Trek TV series is coming to streaming service Paramount Plus, and we have the trailer. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds takes place before the Original Series, following Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew, who held the USS Enterprise pre-Captain Kirk.

This first trailer kicks off in typical fashion for the sci-fi series, with Pike warping right into middle of a diplomatic dispute between aliens. Then we’re treated to a montage of Pike leading his crew in various situations: you’ve got some standard exploration, with crewmembers warping down onto a moving comet, slightly tense discussions, and a climatic space battle against another vessel.

It’s trading heavily on classic Trek, and so far it’s doing a good job. We get some scenes of the ship itself, mostly focusing on the bridge, which maintains the retro-futurism vibe the franchise has become known for. “Our mission, to chart the stars,” Pike says over the footage. “To push the boundaries of what is known. To know what is possible.”

Strange New Worlds is spinning off from the currently running Discovery, and continues Paramount’s focus on Trek leading into the captains we all know and love. Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet developed the show.

Mount is joined by Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga. Ethan Peck is playing this incarnation of Spock.

The official synopsis reads: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the USS Enterprise. The all-new series will feature fan favorites from season two of Star Trek: Discovery, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the USS Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is due to premiere on Paramount Plus on May 5. Right now, the platform is US only, but a UK release is due this summer. Check out the best science fiction movies to pass the time.