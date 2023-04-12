What’s behind the Red Door in Star Trek Picard? The overarching mystery of Picard season 3 has been all about Jean-Luc’s son Jack Crusher and a mysterious Red Door that only he can see, which gives him incredible telepathic abilities.

Now we’ve seen plenty of species with psychic abilities across the main Star Trek series, but we’ve never seen anything like Jack’s powers before. So as Picard season 3 draws to a close (check out our Star Trek Picard season 3 review here), and we get ready to say goodbye to the Star Trek The Next Generation cast, it’s time for us to take a guess at what’s behind the Red Door in Picard. Warning Star Trek spoilers ahead.

What’s behind the Red Door in Star Trek Picard?

At the time of writing, we don’t know exactly what’s behind the Red Door, but we know whatever it is, it’s terrifying. When Troi peaked behind the door in the trailer for Picard season 3, episode 9 trailer, she is left traumatised and unable to even speak to Jack. That said, while we can’t say exactly what she saw, we think there are two potential suspects behind the Red Door.

Pah-Wraiths

A lot of Trekkies seem convinced that it’s the Pah-Wraiths behind the Red Door. These interdimensional aliens were the villains on the sci-fi series Deep Space Nine, and they were basically evil energy beings who wanted to destroy the galaxy.

When people are possessed by the Pah-Wraiths, their eyes turn red just like Jack’s eyes do, they’re linked to the Changelings via the Bajoran wormhole, and they have the same condescending attitude as Vadic’s handler. It’d also make sense that the Wraiths would want to use Jack to get revenge on The Federation, as it was a Starfleet officer who prevented their last attempt at galactic conquest.

That said, there are a few reasons the Pah-Wraiths don’t make sense as the force behind the Red Door. We’ve never seen a Pah-Wraith demonstrate the telepathy Jack’s been shown to use, nor do we know why they’d need “something” from Picard’s dead body.

It’s also worth noting that the Pah-Wraiths never interacted with Picard (or the rest of the Next Generation cast, for that matter), so from a storytelling perspective, it doesn’t really make sense to make them the final antagonist of the series.

The Borg

The Next Generation was the series that introduced the Borg to Star Trek, and there have been more than a few hints that the Federation hasn’t seen the last of the sinister cybernetic race.

While we can’t explain the red eyes Jack gets when he uses the Red Door powers, his ability to link with other people is eerily similar to the Borg Queen’s ability to take control of Borg Drones. This theory also explains why Picard’s remains are so important to the plan.

Picard was assimilated before he conceived Jack, so the residual nanobots in his blood may have somehow created an organic Borg Collective. Perhaps the Borg Queen in the Delta Quadrant learned of this unique link and has seized upon it to destroy the Federation once and for all and is using Picard’s remains to ‘hack in’ to Jack’s unique human Collective.

The Borg being behind the Red Door make sense narratively, as they were the big baddies of The Next Generation, and it would explain all the Voayger references we’ve been getting — as that ship has a long history of contact with the Borg as well.

Still, hiring intermediaries like the Changlings doesn’t seem very Borg-like, but that may be just a red herring, and surely it would be a ‘Green Door’ if we were dealing with the Borg?

If you love all things Starfleet, then check out our guides to the best Star Trek starships and the best Star Trek characters. If you're looking for news on other TV series, we have articles breaking down everything you need to know about the Strange New Worlds season 2 release date and the Star Trek Discovery season 5 release date.