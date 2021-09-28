James McAvoy would love to play young Picard in Star Trek remake

James McAvoy has revealed that one of his dream acting roles would be playing a young version of the captain of the starship USS Enterprise (NCC-1701-D). During an interview with Collider, the actor shared that he would love to be part of the Star Trek franchise, and if there was ever a remake of the hit TV series, he’d want to play a young Jean-Luc Picard.

While promoting the audible drama for Neil Gaiman’s comic book The Sandman – which is also getting a live-action adaptation on Netflix – McAvoy was asked if he had any dream roles or franchises that he wants to be a part of. McAvoy responded, saying that he would love to be a part of one of the best sci-fi series of all time, Star Trek. “I mean, I’ve often talked about loving Star Trek, and jokingly, but also kind of seriously been like, if you ever want to do a young Jean-Luc Picard, I’m your man,” the actor said. “But I’m probably getting close to being too old to do a young Jean-Luc Picard now. So there’s that.”

However, the star (now 42-years-old) clarified how his age doesn’t necessarily count him out of the potential role. “Now we live in the land of remakes, so there’s always a chance,” McAvoy explained. “There’s always a chance that you’re going to get on a show. But the only one that comes to mind is Star Trek, I think. I’ve always loved it. Always.”

Jean-Luc Picard is played by Sir Patrick Stewart, and first appeared in 1987 in the show Star Trek: The Next Generation. The fact that Stewart’s name is attached to the role could work in McAvoy’s favour as the two actors have a history of sharing iconic characters. McAvoy has played a young Patrick Stewart before. Previously the actor took over the part of Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, in the X-Men franchise from Stewart back in 2011.

“I’ve successfully been Patrick [Stewart], actually, and balded up, although maybe again, the young Jean-Luc wouldn’t be bald. But yeah, no, maybe I’m overqualified for it, though,” McAvoy said. “That’s the other thing. Do you know what I mean? It’s too easy; it’s too obvious a choice. So maybe that turns people off from it.”

Currently, Stewart is still playing Captain Picard in the TV series Star Trek: Picard, which was renewed for a third season earlier this month. So, it seems that McAvoy will have to wait to play his dream role for now.