Will there be another episode of Star Trek Picard season 3? This article contains minor spoilers for Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10.

Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10 just dropped, and fans are more invested in the Star Trek series than ever before. In fact, some are so invested that they’re wondering about the potential for more episodes of the show. So will there be a Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 11, and are we going to see more of the series’ characters?

Will there be a Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 11?

There will not be a Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 11, unfortunately. That’s because Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10 was the season finale, and the finale of the show as a whole, making it the last ever episode of Star Trek Picard. Therefore, there also won’t be a Star Trek Picard season 4.

However, keep your heads up Star Trek fans. The show might not be over just yet, as Star Trek Picard showrunner Terry Matalas has openly stated his desire to continue on the adventures of the Star Trek characters in a new Star Trek series called Legacy. This would follow the adventures of the new USS Enterprise, with its new captain (Seven of Nine) and crew.

With the hugely positive reception to Star Trek Picard season 3, Legacy could be a serious possibility. For more on Star Trek, check out finale thoughts with our Star Trek Picard season 3 ending explained. Or, you can take a look at our guide to the Star Trek Legacy release date, the Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 release date and learn the five changes we think it needs to make to stay great.