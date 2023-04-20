Who is President Anton Chekov in Star Trek Picard season 3 finale? This article contains spoilers for Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10.

The final episode of Star Trek Picard is here and, well, it’s a lot to take in. The Star Trek series has taken some big swings, brought an entire cast back together, introduced new villains, and more in its final episodes. Buried within Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10 were some deep cut easter eggs, and some more obvious ones too. One of those was a reference to a Star Trek character from TOS. Here’s what we know about President Anton Chekov, and what the name means.

Who is President Anton Chekov in Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10?

As the Enterprise-D and its crew are returning to Earth to confront the new Borg threat, the ship receives a transmission from the President of the United Federation of Planets: Anton Chekov. This is Pavel Chekov’s son.

In a few short lines of dialogue, Anton Chekov tells ships across the galaxy not to head to Earth in case they too are assimilated. He says Starfleet’s young have turned against them, the fleet is compromised, and that planetary defences are failing. Then making reference to his late-father, Anton Chekov says, “He’d remind us all that Hope is Never Lost, there are always possibilities.” The transmission ends.

Anton Chekov’s name also appears to be a reference to Anton Yelchin who played Chekov in the Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies. So, President Anton Chekov is a way to honour both the fictional character of Pavel Chekov and the late-Anton Yelchin who played Chekov before he died.

