Michelle Yeoh’s Star Trek series “still in development” for Paramount

Michelle Yeoh is having a huge Hollywood resurgence, which was kick-started by Crazy Rich Asians in 2018. Since then, she’s starred in Last Christmas, Gunpowder Milkshake, Marvel‘s Shang-Chi, The School for Good and Evil, and she’s now in the Oscar race for Everything Everywhere All At Once. On the television side of things, she’s also starring in The Witcher: Blood Origin – we don’t know how she finds the time. But The Witcher isn’t the only TV show of Yeoh’s ‘comeback era.’ She also starred in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery, starting in 2017.

At the time, there were reports that Yeoh would go on to headline a spin-off centered on Starfleet’s Section 31, a top-secret division first introduced in the Deep Space Nine TV series. Despite Yeoh clearly now being booked-and-busy, the Section 31 series is apparently still in development.

Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, told TVLine at a Television Critics Association press tour event that there have been “conversations” about the Section 31 series, affirming, “it’s still in development.”

Alex Kurtzman, the architect of Paramount Plus’ Star Trek slate, said in a May 2022 interview that Yeoh’s Section 31 series was one of two new series “we are focusing on right now” (the other being about cadets at Starfleet Academy).

Yeoh herself told EW in February 2022 that she still hoped to do the series, describing it as the Discovery universe “but different. It’s wilder. It’s Mission: Impossible meets Guardians of the Galaxy in space.” Which sounds like she’s seen a treatment or maybe even scripts for the series.

While we wait to discover whether the Section 31 series does go ahead – with or without Yeoh – check out our guide to the Star Trek movies, ranked.