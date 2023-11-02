Star Trek Lower Decks season 5 release date speculation, cast and news

We adore Star Trek in all its forms, and Star Trek Lower Decks season 5 is right at the top of our most-anticipated list alongside a new season of Strange New Worlds, and the potential Picard sequel series Legacy. The show has gotten better and better since its debut, and season 4 was by far the most ambitious yet.

Like all the best Star Trek season finales, the conclusion to season 4 tied up plenty of loose ends in a satisfying way, while also establishing plenty of space for change when the Star Trek series returns. But that’s the big question: when will Lower Decks be back, and what can we expect from our favorite Star Trek characters when it does?

What is the Star Trek Lower Decks season 5 release date?

We’re expecting Star Trek Lower Decks season 5 to debut in September 2024 given the show’s previous release schedule.

The first season of Lower Decks aired in August 2020, and since then we’ve had a new season every year, either beginning in August or September. With season 5 having been confirmed back in March 2023, it’s fair to assume that a lot of thought will have already been put into the new season (and, we know that Mike McMahan has a plan to take Lower Decks to seven seasons or more).

The only potential hiccup is that while the writing strike has ended, its presence through the middle of 2023 could mean that progress on the new season has been slower than usual. In that instance, Lower Decks season 5 could break the typical release schedule mold and debut later in the year than the August-September window. But, for now, we’re still optimistic.

Star Trek Lower Decks season 5 cast speculation

The cast for Star Trek Lower Decks season 5 should remain mostly the same as it did for season 4, with no new additions to the crew, and no significant losses.

Yes, we know Tendi has now left the USS Cerritos to rejoin Orion culture. But we’re certain that we’re still going to see plenty of her in the new season, meaning that Noël Wells will be back.

Rather than who won’t be in the cast, the big question is: what cameos and special guest stars will we be getting in season 5? In season 4, the big one was Voyager alum Robert Duncan McNeill as Nick Locarno, alongside Shannon Fill as Sito Jaxa, and even Wil Wheaton as a young Wesley Crusher. Trying to guess what the camoes will be going forward is a losing game, but we know they’re going to be fun.

The current Lower Decks season 5 cast list:

Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner

Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler

Noël Wells as D’Vana Tendi

Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford

Gabrielle Ruiz as T’Lyn

Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman

Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom

Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs

Gillian Vigman as T’Ana

Carl Tart as Kayshon

Jack McBrayer as Badgey / Goodgey

What will happen in Star Trek Lower Decks season 5?

With the conclusive ending of season 4, the plot of Star Trek Lower Decks season 5 is going to be starting from an almost entirely fresh slate, and you can expect plenty more exciting, episodic, Star Trek-y adventures to come.

That being said, the departure of Tendi (as seen in the final moments of season 4) will undoubtedly have a major impact on the show’s Star Trek characters. First of all, she’s going to have to adapt to Orion life and culture again, although she is now there against her will after a bargain to save Mariner went wrong. Undoubtedly, we’ll be watching her try to concoct a plan to rejoin Starfleet.

Meanwhile, Rutherford and T’Lyn are going to feel her absence especially keenly, given their close friendship with her. As a fellow science officer, T’Lyn will most likely take on Tendi’s duties, but how the crew reacts to her loss will be fascinating to see.

Aside from Tendi, season 5 might see another over-arching plot and mystery like season 4. Or, McMahan might want to go back to basics and stick to telling a new, unique story every week while focusing on the development of the characters instead. Either way, it’s going to be fun.

Is there a trailer for Star Trek Lower Decks season 5?

Not yet, but we’re just as eager as you are.

In reality, the first trailer for Lower Decks season 5 is only going to drop a few months ahead of the new season. So, mid-2024 is a solid bet.

In the meantime, why not treat yourself by rewatching Picard’s famous speech in ‘The Measure of Man’? Who could ever say no to that?

How many episodes will there be in Star Trek Lower Decks season 5?

Barring some major surprises, Lower Decks season 5 will have 10 episodes like the previous four seasons.

We’re still longing for the good old days when a season of Star Trek would run for over 20 episodes, and we’d love to see the episode count on Lower Decks get extended. But there’s no sign of that just yet.

Where to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 5?

Lower Decks season 5 will air exclusively on Paramount Plus, following a weekly release pattern like the previous seasons.

Aside from Star Trek Prodigy, Paramount Plus is the home of all things Star Trek, and all new content – whether it’s the franchise’s best TV series or new Star Trek movies like Section 31 – will debut on the streaming service. To keep up to date with the streaming service, we have a guide to what’s new on Paramount Plus this month.

Fancy more Star Trek fun? See our complete guide to the Star Trek timeline, and check out our ranking of the Star Trek captains, and picks for the best Star Trek starships. Or, see our thoughts on a potential Star Trek Legacy release date, and learn why the abandoned Quentin Tarantino movie would have been amazing.