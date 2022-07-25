Jack Quaid had the perfect disguise to get round Comic-Con

The nice guy of The Boys – Hughie – attended San Diego Comic Con at the weekend, or should we say, his alter-ego Jack Quaid did. But when you’re a celebrity, you can’t really wander amongst the packed crowds with impunity – as you’re likely to be mobbed. So, one way to get around this to don a disguise.

Quaid could have donned a Homelander or maybe even better – a Starlight – costume, but that wouldn’t really have helped, as they don’t wear masks. Therefore, Quaid was forced to look elsewhere amongst his TV and film credits for inspiration. And he found the perfect thing – a Ghostface mask from Scream. Quaid played Richie in 2022’s Scream reboot.

Quaid was actually at the con to promote the third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, in which he plays Boimler, and the fact that there’s going to be a crossover episode with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The 2023 event will see Boimler and Mariner board the USS Enterprise where they’ll meet Captain Pike (Anson Mount). It will combine animation and live-action, and be directed by Jonathan Frakes.

Jack Quaid is the son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid. He had a small role in The Hunger Games franchise, and played Daniel Craig’s brother in Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky, alongside Brian Gleeson (son of Brendan, brother of Domhnall). He starred in rom-com Plus One with Maya Erskine (PEN15) in 2019.

You can see Quaid’s Ghostface disguise in his tweet below;

🔪Got to walk the floor a bit at #SDCC. Good times!👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/qq9Hef3fQJ — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) July 24, 2022

Quaid is going to be busy with the fourth season of The Boys coming up, along with more seasons of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

