Star Trek’s Department of Temporal Investigations explained

What is the Department of Temporal Investigations in Star Trek Strange New Worlds? Minor spoilers follow for the new episode of Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek loves some good old fashioned time travel, and the latest episode of the Star Trek series Strange New Worlds season 2 continued that tradition. The new episode sees La’an and Kirk from an alternate Star Trek timeline sent back in time to prevent a rupture that changes the course of history.

Pulling the strings in sending them back is the Department of Temporal Investigations. Once La’an’s mission is complete and she gets returned to the present, she’s also visited by an agent from the department who briefs her on what just happened. But what, exactly, is the Department of Temporal Investigations in Star Trek?

The Department of Temporal Investigations is an organization within the Federation which is tasked with ensuring that any time travel incidents which occur within Federation jurisdiction (i.e, Starfleet officers traveling to the past) uphold the Temporal Prime Directive and adhere to rigid guidelines. This is so that time travel does not rupture or alter the existing timeline, to preserve the natural flow of history.

One of the best looks we get at the Department of Temporal Investigations is in DS9, in the famous episode Trials and Tribble-ations, in which Sisko’s senior staff attempt to prevent Kikr from being assassinated in the past.

Here, we see the organization’s agents, and learn that Kirk himself had 17 recorded temporal violations (he did go back in time a lot, including in one of the best Star Trek movies).

In the new episode of Strange New Worlds, an agent went back in time to prevent the assassination of Khan, however was shot and killed by an undercover Romulan. Before his death he enlisted La’an to fulfill his mission, being Khan’s descendent. Another agent then visited her in the present timeline to inform her that she had to keep her mission secret, and to recover a time travel device from her.

