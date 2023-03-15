The best Star Trek captain just used Pi day to roast Star Wars

Star Trek Captain Kirk himself William Shatner appears to be embroiled in a friendly rivalry with Boba Fett actor Daniel Logan. Shatner posted a photo of a delicious looking fruit pie, with the numbers 3.1415926535898 made of pastry on the top.

Logan replied with the Oliver Twist “please sir, may I have some more?” gif. And Shatner responded; “You Star Wars types always wanting more… You ever notice that in Star Trek it’s the same good guys that show up in every film? Yet in Star Wars it’s the same bad guys with new goody two shoes. Why is that?”

This is probably a jibe at how main Star Wars villain Darth Vader became the central character in the prequel trilogy, and has since popped up in movies such as Rogue One and Disney Plus Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Boba Fett himself, of course, was a minor Star Wars villain who inexplicably achieved cult status because his helmet was cool, and has also got his own spin-off series.

Star Trek is currently experiencing something of a new golden era, with many acclaimed series doing well, such as Picard, Strange New Worlds, Discovery, and Lower Decks. Star Wars currently exists solely on Disney Plus, with Andor recently achieving plaudits. Other series include The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the upcoming Ahsoka.

The Star Trek verses Star Wars rivalry has been quietly raging since 1977, with both sets of fans remaining calm and measured throughout. But in all seriousness, they have always been very different things – with different tones, themes and purposes – and we get to have both!

Check out our guide to the Star Wars movies, ranked and the Star Trek movies, ranked – if you want to be wound up further!