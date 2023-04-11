Star Trek actor names the most controversial episode, and he’s right

Star Trek keeps getting bigger. With Paramount Plus firing on all cylinders with spin-offs and a huge back catalogue of classic sci-fi series, it’s a good time to be a fan.

A certain actor from the TV series Star Trek Voyager has been looking back on it all, too, and has some thoughts on one particular episode he thinks is the most controversial — not just from Voyager, but from all of the franchise.

With endless material to choose from, Tim Russ — Tuvok on Voyager — chose wisely.

Speaking about ‘Tuvix’ Russ said on The Ready Room, “everyone asks me about that episode. Tuvix is the most, I think out of all our shows, one of the most controversial we’ve done in seven seasons of Voyager.”

“The thing that happens in the episode is that the responsibility of the Captain and having to make that choice that nobody else can make except her,” he continued, “that’s the lesson.”

The episode deals with a no-win scenario in which Star Trek captain Janeway, played by Kate Mulgrew, has to make the impossible decision to perform a procedure separating the title character into the two original crew members whose DNA merged to form him – Tuvok and Neelix.

A great choice from the plentiful storylines sprinkled throughout the Star Trek timeline, if you ask us.

