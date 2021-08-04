Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange coming to 4K in September

Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange, one of the best movies of all time, is coming 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray later this year. In addition to the thriller movie itself, the set has lots of great extras to boot.

Some five decades after it came out in theatres, Warner Bros has revealed A Clockwork Orange will be available on September 24 in the US, and October 4 in the UK. The film opened in 1961, and it stars Malcolm McDowell as Alex, a deliquent who leads a small posse known as the droogs through a crime spree involving theft, rape, and murder. Based on the novel from Anthony Burgess, it earned four Academy Award nominations, and the US Library of Congress selected it for preservation last year.

In the 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Combo Pack, you’ll get the movie, and a separate disc dedicated to some fancy bonus material. McDowell provides a personal retrospective on making the flick, and he and Nick Redman do a commentary track. Two separate documentaries are included, 2000’s Still Tickin’: The Return of Clockwork Orange, which aired on Channel 4, and the newer Great Bolshy Yarblockos! Making A Clockwork Orange.

Another McDowell centred feature, O Lucky Malcolm!, rounds out the extras. This joins an increasing line-up of cult classics and established greats being upscaled this year, with The Shawshank Redemption, Labyrinth, Scream, Harry Potter, and more becoming available on yet another format for us to collect. Long live home media!

It took an eye like director Stanley Kubrick’s to bring “A Clockwork Orange” (1971) to life. Set in a not-so-distant future that is equal parts dystopian and cartoonish, the film joins the #NatFilmRegistry as a film of cultural, historic or aesthetic importance. pic.twitter.com/FivTKV0RN3 — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) December 15, 2020

You can preorder A Clockwork Orange on 4K Blu-Ray through Amazon UK here. Please note this is an affiliate link, and using it helps support The Digital Fix.