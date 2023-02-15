Squid Game season 2 starts filming this summer, confirms star

Lee Jung Jae is currently in London filming upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte, and he’s given an update on Squid Game season 2. He says it starts filming this summer and is expected to take 10 months, and that’s before any post-production editing and special effects are done – so it could be a long old wait, we’re afraid.

Regarding Star Wars: The Acolyte, Lee Jung Jae told All K-pop; “I was told not to talk about it as much as possible. It seems that filming will run until March or April. I actually felt that in some ways, filming sets in Korea are actually more efficient. There are many aspects of the work which are similar here and in Korea, but I feel that there are areas where the Korean method is more efficient. Of course, there are aspects I am learning from as well.”

The Acolyte is “a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.” It has been described as the first Sith-led Star Wars story and also stars Dafne Keen (Logan, His Dark Materials), Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang), Dean Charles Chapman (1917, Game of Thrones), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), and Carrie Ann-Moss.

Regarding Squid Game season 2, Lee Jung Jae says; “As we all saw at the end of season 1, the main plot of season 2 will be revenge, and the key figure who controlled the workings of the games in season 1 was Lee Byung Hun sunbae, so it seems that the two of us will be the central figures of this next story. This is the first time that I’ll be working with Lee Byung Hun sunbae, actually. Well, we worked on a drama called White Nights 3.98 back in the day, but we didn’t have any scenes together.”

“Anyways, Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months. We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete.”

